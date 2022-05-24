Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Buys 96,077 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,077 shares during the period. Pilgrim’s Pride accounts for about 2.7% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned 0.19% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. 1,232,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

