Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Buys Shares of 19,017 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,000. Rogers comprises about 1.1% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned 0.10% of Rogers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,242,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,375,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2,474.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,202,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,376,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

