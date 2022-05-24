Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Sells 2,269 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP decreased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 102.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 22.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

NASDAQ:COHR traded down $3.98 on Tuesday, hitting $263.01. The stock had a trading volume of 318,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,299. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.04 and a 52-week high of $278.34.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.40 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

