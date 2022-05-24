Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bath & Body Works from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

