Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upgraded Bath & Body Works from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE BBWI opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,482,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,351,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.