Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00095996 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00310481 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.