Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 164 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 181,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

