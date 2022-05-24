Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 214 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 128,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,048,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 193,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 425,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,683,330. The stock has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

