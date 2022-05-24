Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition decreased their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management decreased their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.17.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
