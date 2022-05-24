BEPRO Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $305,502.00 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $305,502.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,824.89 or 0.99990332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

