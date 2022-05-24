Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 345,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,533,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.25. 642,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,836. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $327.06 and a one year high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.38 and its 200 day moving average is $411.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

