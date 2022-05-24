Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,446,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,646,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.36. 2,167,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.45 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,567 shares of company stock worth $8,697,897. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

