Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $867,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,607,000 after purchasing an additional 958,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

