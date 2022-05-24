Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $9.07 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1,998.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 176,853 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $141,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. 46,400,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,069,070. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

