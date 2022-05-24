Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,309,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,738,762. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.