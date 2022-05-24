Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 959 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in 3M by 753.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.