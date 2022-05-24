Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,417 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 1.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,737,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,350,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,443,000 after acquiring an additional 439,010 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,096,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,782,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. 2,161,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

