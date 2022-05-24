Berry Data (BRY) Price Tops $0.17

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $346,059.55 and approximately $36,563.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,706.09 or 0.29317442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00501427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00034404 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.06 or 1.41150806 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

