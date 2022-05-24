Binemon (BIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $745,778.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,044.04 or 0.62136970 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00509611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00033686 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.28 or 1.50893846 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.