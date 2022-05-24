Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $199.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.07. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

