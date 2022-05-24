BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $147,881.46 and $11.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,824.89 or 0.99990332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001666 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.