BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $612,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

