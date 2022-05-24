BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.58 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.22.

BL stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. 24,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,511. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock worth $256,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 92,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 49.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $14,271,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

