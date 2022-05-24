Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,729 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.34% of Trex worth $208,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,913. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

