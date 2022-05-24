Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $252,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $437.71. 3,468,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $542.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $375.50 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

