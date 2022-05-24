Blair William & Co. IL Buys 16,580 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.25% of Twilio worth $116,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,055. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.