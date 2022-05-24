Blair William & Co. IL Buys 30,123 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $104,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.69. 14,828,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,007,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

