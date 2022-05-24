Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 341,241 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.16% of PayPal worth $356,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 165,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,314,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,305,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,969,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average is $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

