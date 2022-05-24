Blair William & Co. IL Has $108.88 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,298 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.44% of Chewy worth $108,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. 5,243,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

