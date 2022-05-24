Blair William & Co. IL Has $159.37 Million Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $159,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.46 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.24 and a 200-day moving average of $309.03.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

