Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 113,025 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,025 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.16% of Blackstone worth $137,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

BX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,332,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,601. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.96 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,510,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,437 and have sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.