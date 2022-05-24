Blair William & Co. IL Sells 25,985 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,985 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of Mastercard worth $432,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

NYSE:MA traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.37 and a 200 day moving average of $353.02. The company has a market cap of $331.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

