Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Down 0.9%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.09 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.12 ($0.08). 283,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,850,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.17 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.19 million and a P/E ratio of -20.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

