Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Blueprint Medicines worth $42,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 323,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.96. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Blueprint Medicines Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.