BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Rubellite Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Shares of RUBLF stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.11.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.