Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.44

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 8919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,315,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

