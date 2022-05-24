BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,836,000 after buying an additional 730,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

