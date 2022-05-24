BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 767 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $417.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $462.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.