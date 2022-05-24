Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Cut by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 118,885 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

BR traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.34. 4,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,530. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.