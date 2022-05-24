Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BWEN. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of BWEN opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Broadwind by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,669,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 175,338 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Broadwind by 34.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $184,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

