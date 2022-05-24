Brokerages Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.11). Aptevo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.40). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.67% and a negative net margin of 222.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on APVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

