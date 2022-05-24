Brokerages Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will report $55.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Impinj posted sales of $47.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $229.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.05 million to $233.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $283.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.09 million to $286.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,125. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $99,206.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,007. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

