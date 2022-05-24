Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will report $184.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.60 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $742.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.69 million to $751.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $770.82 million, with estimates ranging from $757.73 million to $783.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $20.17. 1,642,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,393. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.