Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) will announce $438.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $396.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

RBA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.28. 430,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

