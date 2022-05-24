Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $3.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

SNA opened at $212.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.04 and a 200 day moving average of $213.16. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $257.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

