Brokerages Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will report sales of $167.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.50 million to $181.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $95.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $669.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.92 million to $733.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $762.17 million, with estimates ranging from $652.34 million to $872.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 107 shares of company stock valued at $146,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $20.15 on Friday, hitting $1,426.67. 17,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,255. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,647.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,393.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,262.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $23.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

