Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yatra Online by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,214. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

