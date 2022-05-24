Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%.
Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,214. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.
Yatra Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
