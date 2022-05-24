Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $165.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.