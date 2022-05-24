Brokerages Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELMS. Cowen cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

ELMS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,882. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.