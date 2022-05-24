Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $81.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.50 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $65.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $329.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.91 million to $334.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $356.34 million, with estimates ranging from $339.84 million to $365.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBAI. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.01. 97,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,452. The stock has a market cap of $972.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

